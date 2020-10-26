-
Free school meals: UK government refuses to bow to pressure over poverty campaign - 39 mins ago
Women subject to internal examinations in Doha airport - 40 mins ago
China tests 4.7m in three days after garment factory outbreak - 57 mins ago
Belarus: Thousands go on strike demanding the resignation of president Lukashenko - 59 mins ago
Divided America: How the race between Trump and Biden has split the country - about 1 hour ago
France-Turkey row: Tensions escalate as President Erdogan repeats Macron “insults” - about 1 hour ago
Matthew McConaughey’s dad tried to bring his pet bird back to life! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - about 1 hour ago
USA: Trump supporters stage massive car rally in Arizona - about 1 hour ago
With record 52,000 new cases, France struggles to contain Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
IATA CEO: Will science prevent the aviation industry’s crash? | Inside Story - 2 hours ago
Women subject to internal examinations in Doha airport
Australia has demanded answers from Qatari authorities after female passengers were subjected to internal examinations following the discovery of a newborn baby abandoned at Doha airport. Alex in the cube has the story…
