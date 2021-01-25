World leaders push for supporting poorer countries against climate change

World leaders are meeting via video link in an effort to galvanise action to build resilience against the inevitable impacts of climate change.

The Climate Adaptation Summit will work to close a huge gap in funding needed to protect the most vulnerable in the poorer nations of the world.

Al Jazeera’s Nick Clark explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #ClimateChange #GlobalWarming