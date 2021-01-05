-
UK enters 3rd lockdown +++ Israel 1st in vaccination numbers | Coronavirus Update - 2 hours ago
Germany to prolong shutdown as vaccine row intensifies - 2 hours ago
Georgia voting in polls that could shape Biden presidency - 2 hours ago
One year on from Australia’s massive bushfires, have lessons been learned? - 2 hours ago
A step towards freedom for Julian Assange… but not for the press - 3 hours ago
Coronavirus pandemic: How UK lockdown will affect border control in Europe? - 4 hours ago
Saudi Arabia: Emir of Qatar arrives for GCC summit - 4 hours ago
UK: New COVID lockdown measures come into force in London - 5 hours ago
World peace in the 21st century? The hopes of an expert - 5 hours ago
Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure - 5 hours ago
World peace in the 21st century? The hopes of an expert
To tackle almost all of the world’s major issues, the first challenge is to bring peace. Unless the world is peaceful, you can never get the levels of trust and cooperation needed to combat for example climate change, or bring fresh water to all. That’s according to Steve Killelea, author of the book “Peace in the Age of Chaos”. He also created the Global Peace Index. He spoke to us about his hopes for 2021.
