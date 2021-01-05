World peace in the 21st century? The hopes of an expert

To tackle almost all of the world’s major issues, the first challenge is to bring peace. Unless the world is peaceful, you can never get the levels of trust and cooperation needed to combat for example climate change, or bring fresh water to all. That’s according to Steve Killelea, author of the book “Peace in the Age of Chaos”. He also created the Global Peace Index. He spoke to us about his hopes for 2021.

