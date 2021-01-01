-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 26 mins ago
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 35 mins ago
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 50 mins ago
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
World welcomes New Year with low-key celebrations in shadow of pandemic
From Sydney Harbour Bridge to the Acropolis, fireworks burst in skies above eerily deserted landmarks as the world ushered in the New Year with muted celebrations and said good riddance to a pandemic-ridden 2020.
