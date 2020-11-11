World’s biggest shopping spree launched in China

The world’s biggest shopping spree has begun in China, with Singles’ Day sales taking place online.

Analysts say the annual event is an important indicator of the country’s economic health and a sign that it has successfully battled the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Katrina Yu reports from Beijing.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #China #Shopping