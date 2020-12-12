-
World’s largest Catholic pilgrimage cancelled due to COVID-19
The world’s largest Catholic pilgrimage has been cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
About 10 million people visit the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City every year.
But this time, church and government officials have asked Catholics to worship at home and are enforcing tight restrictions on the religious gathering.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.
