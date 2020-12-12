-
Worldwide race to approve COVID-19 vaccines
The United Kingdom’s AstraZeneca will start testing a combination of its experimental vaccine with Russia’s Sputnik V shot.
Trials for the combined inoculation are set to start by the end of this year.
That is as countries around the world race to approve inoculations.
Al Jazeera’s Nadim Baba reports.
