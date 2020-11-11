Would YOU interview for this intense city job? | Industry – BBC

BBC iPlayer. Like Nowhere Else

From first-time creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, the series follows a group of young graduates competing for a limited number of permanent positions at a leading international investment bank in London. Industry gives an insider’s view of the blackbox of ‘high financeâ€™ through the eyes of an outsider – Harper Stern, a talented young woman from upstate New York. Fuelled by ambition, youth and romance, Industry examines issues of gender, race, class, and privilege in the workplace as five impressionable young minds begin to forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sensory blitz of Pierpoint & Co’s trading floor, where meritocracy is promised but hierarchy is king.

Industry is created and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay; Executive produced by Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and by Ben Irving for BBC; Co-Executive produced by Ed Lilly; Produced by Lee Thomas. Produced for BBC / HBO by Bad Wolf. Writers include Konrad Kay, Mickey Down, Sam H. Freeman and Kate Verghese. Directors include Lena Dunham, Ed Lilly, Tinge Krishnan, Mary Nighy.

The ensemble cast include Myhaâ€™la Herrold (The Tattooed Heart), Marisa Abela (Cobra), Harry Lawtey (Marcella), David Jonsson (Deep State), Nabhaan Rizwan (Informer), Freya Mavor (The ABC Murders), Will Tudor (Game of Thrones), Conor Macneill (Death and Nightingales) and Ken Leung (Marvelâ€™s Inhumans).

