‘Year of terror’ for journalists in Iraq

Today is the United Nations International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Over the past 14 years, close to 1200 journalists have been killed in the line of work. FRANCE 24 reporters Jack Hewson and Lucile Wasserman report from Iraq, where four journalists have been murdered this year.

