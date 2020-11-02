-
Moldova launches presidential runoff - 14 mins ago
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference as Germany goes into partial lockdown (ORIGINAL) - 18 mins ago
Guatemala: Giant kites flown to honour the dead on All Saints” Day - 22 mins ago
Philippines: Strong rain and wind in Quezon as Typhoon Goni batters country - 38 mins ago
Chinese manufactruing index hits 10 year high | DW News - about 1 hour ago
Emmanuel Macron: Free speech is much broader than mere cartoons | Talk to Al Jazeera - about 1 hour ago
French economy minister moves to quell retailer rage - about 1 hour ago
FBI investigates claims Trump fans swarmed Biden campaign bus - about 1 hour ago
Analysis: the tensest US election in recent history - about 1 hour ago
‘Year of terror’ for journalists in Iraq - about 1 hour ago
Today is the United Nations International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. Over the past 14 years, close to 1200 journalists have been killed in the line of work. FRANCE 24 reporters Jack Hewson and Lucile Wasserman report from Iraq, where four journalists have been murdered this year.
