Yemen uprising, 10 years on: Taking stock of a country in crisis and what went wrong

January 27 sees #Yemen mark the 10th anniversary of an #uprising that called for change; for an end to inequality, poverty and corruption. But today, up to 16 million people in Yemen are on the brink of #famine. The economy is destroyed, as are schools and hospitals across the country. What went wrong? Elisabeth Kendall, Research Fellow in Arabic and Islamic Studies at Pembroke College, Oxford University, gives us her perspective.

