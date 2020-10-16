Yemen’s warring sides exchange hundreds of prisoners, raising hopes for peace

Planes carrying prisoners exchanged by the warring parties in Yemen took off from three airports on Thursday in an operation to return about 1,000 men home and help build the trust to enable fresh talks to end a devastating war.

