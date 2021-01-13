-
YouTube suspends uploads to Donald Trump’s channel over violence fears
Amid fears of potential further violence, the video site YouTube has suspended Donald Trump’s account, preventing new videos from being added. The website said it had removed some uploads for violating its policies, and was turning off the ability to comment on any remaining videos. YouTube is the latest technology company to take action against the outgoing US president, after Twitter and Facebook also suspended his accounts. Also in today’s bulletin, we look at the situation in France for trainees who are unable to find work placements because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
