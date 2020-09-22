Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN

“It was the most horrible four hours of my life.” Zarie Sibony was working as a cashier at a Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris when it became the scene of a gruesome attack and hostage-taking by a jihadist gunman in 2015. On Tuesday, she will give her testimony to a Paris court at the trial as 14 suspects accused of aiding the attack.

