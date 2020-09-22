-
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack - 2 hours ago
-
Venice in times of Covid-19 - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: WHO’s Kluge and WHO Representative for Russia Vujnovic hold joint presser in Moscow - 2 hours ago
-
Belongings of Holocaust survivor behind “The Pianist” movie go for auction in Warsaw - 3 hours ago
-
UK’s Johnson urges Britons to ‘work from home’ amid surge in Covid-19 cases - 3 hours ago
-
China: “Great expectations” says Beijing as 500-day countdown to Winter Olympics kicks off - 3 hours ago
-
EU Drug Report 2020: Party pills out of fashion, online dealing and over-50s overdose spike - 3 hours ago
-
Russia: WHO”s Europe director thanks Moscow for developing COVID-19 vaccine - 4 hours ago
-
Trying to revive and protect Indonesia’s mangroves - 4 hours ago
-
Pop stars risking their careers for all-access documentaries? – BBC - 4 hours ago
Zarie Sibony, survivor of the Hyper Cacher attack
Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN
…
“It was the most horrible four hours of my life.” Zarie Sibony was working as a cashier at a Hyper Cacher kosher supermarket in Paris when it became the scene of a gruesome attack and hostage-taking by a jihadist gunman in 2015. On Tuesday, she will give her testimony to a Paris court at the trial as 14 suspects accused of aiding the attack.
Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en