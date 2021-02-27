-
Zimbabwe farming: Seed banks set up to prepare for drought
Southern Africa has had good rains this season and people are expecting bumper harvests.
But the region often experiences years of drought.
To prepare for these lean times, farmers in Zimbabwe are setting up seed banks.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Mudzi, Zimbabwe.
