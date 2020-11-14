Zimbabwe horse racing: Industry gets back in the saddle amid pandemic

In Zimbabwe, coronavirus restrictions led to the suspension of horse racing in March.

The sport has resumed but is not yet back to its former glory.

Now jockeys and owners are hoping to revive racing, despite economic problems.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Zimbabwe #Horse